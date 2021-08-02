Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Up 29.4% in July

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AIPUY stock opened at $17.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Airports of Thailand Public from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

