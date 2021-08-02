AirSwap Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $21.87 million and $3.44 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AirSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.96 or 0.00799162 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00091088 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AST is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AirSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.