Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €25.71 ($30.25).

ETR AIXA opened at €20.78 ($24.45) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €23.56 ($27.72). The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 58.70.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

