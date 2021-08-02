Alan H. Shaw Sells 5,148 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NSC traded up $2.66 on Monday, hitting $260.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $184.92 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 8,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 242,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.