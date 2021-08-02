Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Acumen Capital increased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE AD.UN opened at C$17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$800.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.87.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

