Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIN shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albany International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.45. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

