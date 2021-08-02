Albert D Mason Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $150.64 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $150.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.