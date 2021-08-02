Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Short Interest Update

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 7,400,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALEC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their target price on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $1,119,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 264,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,861,741.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Alector by 13.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alector by 819.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after buying an additional 845,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.61. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

