Aleph.im One Day Trading Volume Hits $631,628.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $15.91 million and $631,628.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im (CRYPTO:ALEPH) is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

