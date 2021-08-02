Aleph.im One Day Trading Volume Tops $631,628.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $631,628.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00058309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00014849 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.74 or 0.00821737 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00091690 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,454,287 coins. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

