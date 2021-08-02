Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

ALEX stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 639,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.5% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 194,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 32.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 239,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

