Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.710-$7.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.86.

ARE opened at $201.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.75, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 329,597 shares in the company, valued at $65,925,991.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,230 shares of company stock worth $3,636,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

