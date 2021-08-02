Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $195.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

