Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,868 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,159,000 after buying an additional 130,784 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.20 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

