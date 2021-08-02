Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 29,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $195.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.