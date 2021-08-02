Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,923,000 after acquiring an additional 847,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,667,000 after purchasing an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,231,000 after purchasing an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,226,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $61.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

