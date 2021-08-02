Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

ALGN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock opened at $695.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $697.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total transaction of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

