Allegion’s (ALLE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ALLE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.11.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $136.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.34. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $44,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

