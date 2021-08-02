Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Position Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $93.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.