Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.69.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $93.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.60. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. Analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,959,000 after buying an additional 1,050,953 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,901,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,128,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,244,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 547,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,228,000 after buying an additional 597,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,464,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.