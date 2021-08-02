Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (FRA:ALV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €228.25 ($268.53).

A number of research firms have commented on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday.

Allianz stock traded down €1.50 ($1.76) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €210.00 ($247.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,165 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €213.79. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

