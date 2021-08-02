Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,216,157. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.15.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

