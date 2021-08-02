Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

