Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) vs. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Financial Analysis

Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allin and Leidos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.22 $628.00 million $5.83 18.25

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Profitability

This table compares Allin and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allin N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.64% 24.30% 7.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Allin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Allin has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leidos has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allin and Leidos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A Leidos 0 1 8 1 3.00

Leidos has a consensus target price of $116.38, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Leidos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than Allin.

Summary

Leidos beats Allin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allin

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. Its solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection and automation services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people worldwide, including health information management, managed health, digital transformation, and life sciences research and development services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

