Alpha Impact Price Reaches $0.0598 on Exchanges (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $19.39 million and $366.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00046300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00103316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00139490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,945.07 or 1.00308856 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.60 or 0.00854090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

