Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ AMR opened at $27.87 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $8,630,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth about $18,265,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Richmond Hill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $4,965,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.