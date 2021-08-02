Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $2,705.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,645. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,553.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,954 shares of company stock worth $174,361,568 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

