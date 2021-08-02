Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,954 shares of company stock worth $174,361,568 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,717.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,553.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

