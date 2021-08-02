Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $886,000. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 66 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,709.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,478.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

