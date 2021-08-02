Alphatec (ATEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. On average, analysts expect Alphatec to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alphatec stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,764.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

