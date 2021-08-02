AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

ALA has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$26.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$15.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.66.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This is a boost from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Deborah Susan Stein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,172,600.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

