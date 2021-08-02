Alto Ingredients (ALTO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.38%. On average, analysts expect Alto Ingredients to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALTO opened at $5.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89. Alto Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTO. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 321,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

