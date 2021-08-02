Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Lowered to $4,100.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $3,720.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.