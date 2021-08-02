Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

