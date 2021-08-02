Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMTB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. 326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.03. Amerant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

