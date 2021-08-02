American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 8,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $88.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

