Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 163,941 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,941 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.62% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $10,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $65,989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $15,855,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $7,608,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 190,482 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

