Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,018 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of TTM Technologies worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 166,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares in the last quarter.

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

