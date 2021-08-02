Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,372 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $10,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPIN opened at $62.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.08. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.