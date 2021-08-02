Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,010,542 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Everbridge worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Everbridge by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

EVBG opened at $141.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.74. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.08.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $1,529,569.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.