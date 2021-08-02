Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 196,097 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 446,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,097 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 15.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,037,309 shares of company stock valued at $183,991,581. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a PE ratio of 114.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

