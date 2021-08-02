Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 26,084 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Community worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in First Community by 28.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 69,654 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in First Community by 60.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

FCCO opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, research analysts expect that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

