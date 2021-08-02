Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 49,288 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,288 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $1,645,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

