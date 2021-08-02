Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 5,056 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.41% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $10,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period.

XHE opened at $129.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $131.45.

