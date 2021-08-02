Amon Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amon has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $1,469.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00823947 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005475 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00091116 BTC.

About Amon

AMN is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.