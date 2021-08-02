Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $50.22 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 179.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on SRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

In other news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.