Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $202.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $203.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.69.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,933.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

