Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,503 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.05% of CoreSite Realty worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Barclays lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $138.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,044 shares of company stock worth $246,176. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

