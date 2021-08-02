Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 41,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 167,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 608,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 257,860 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JEF opened at $33.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.27. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

