Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.85.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,470,000 after buying an additional 360,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.49. 44,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,666,504. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

